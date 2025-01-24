iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 152,601 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $65.66.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC lifted its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

