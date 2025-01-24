iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 152,601 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $65.66.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2098 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
