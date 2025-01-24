iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $336.61 and last traded at $336.02, with a volume of 30063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

