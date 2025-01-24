iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,049,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $412,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $302.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.63 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

