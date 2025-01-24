iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 4th Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.32% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $136.26 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.12 and a 1-year high of $138.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

