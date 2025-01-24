iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Position Boosted by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 305,634 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 465,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

