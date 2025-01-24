IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Sells C$324,679.50 in Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$324,679.50.
Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.86.
