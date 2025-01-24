IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Director Sells C$324,679.50 in Stock

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total value of C$324,679.50.

Shares of ISO stock opened at C$3.86 on Friday. IsoEnergy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.86.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

