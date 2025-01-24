IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 970 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 250.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,852,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.