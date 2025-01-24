IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,004,000 after buying an additional 852,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,577,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,122,000 after acquiring an additional 362,340 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,284,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,740,000 after buying an additional 408,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after purchasing an additional 490,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $128.70.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

