IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $225.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

