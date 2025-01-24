Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 63,613 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,008,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,087 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after acquiring an additional 235,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,122,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,243,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.