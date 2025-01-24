Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

D stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

