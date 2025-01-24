Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $31.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $31,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $945,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.17 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

