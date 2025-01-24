Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $48,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NYSE PLD opened at $118.38 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

