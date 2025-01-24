Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $51,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

