Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,197 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $37,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

BATS:CALF opened at $45.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

