JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 95 ($1.17) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 150 ($1.85).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.36) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 280 ($3.46).

JD opened at GBX 81.70 ($1.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 817.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.26.

In other news, insider Regis Schultz bought 109,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £98,939.70 ($122,208.13). Also, insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £29,821.44 ($36,834.78). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

