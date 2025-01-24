Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.5% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 251.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.30 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

