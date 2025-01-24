Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 8,311 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 2.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned 0.81% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSY. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,875,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

GSY stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

