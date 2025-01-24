Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 9,511 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

