Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMS opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.