JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $19.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NLY. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -3,714.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 130,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 875,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 100,940 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

