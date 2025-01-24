JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.20 to $7.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,300. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,826,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $9,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

