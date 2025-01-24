JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Price

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTRGet Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.20 to $7.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.29% from the stock’s current price.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ INTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,300. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 254.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,512,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after buying an additional 1,868,527 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,826,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth $9,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 152.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,309,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

