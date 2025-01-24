JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $59.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

