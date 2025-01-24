JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.38 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 292,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

