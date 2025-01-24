Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Enters Consulting and Settlement AgreementsUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. – January 18, 2025Jupiter Wellness, operating as Safety Shot, Inc., recently disclosed entering into signific

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.

About Jupiter Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

Featured Articles