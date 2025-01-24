Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Enters Consulting and Settlement AgreementsUnited States Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. – January 18, 2025Jupiter Wellness, operating as Safety Shot, Inc., recently disclosed entering into signific

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.
About Jupiter Wellness
Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.
