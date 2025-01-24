KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 664,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. KB Home has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

