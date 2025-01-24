KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.
KB Home has increased its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KB Home to earn $9.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.
KB Home Price Performance
NYSE:KBH traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.82. 664,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. KB Home has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
