Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,687,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $71.73. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.