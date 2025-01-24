Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,491.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,078.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $126,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.99 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 73.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.