Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after buying an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after acquiring an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 248,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,035,000 after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $638.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $589.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.75. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.24 and a fifty-two week high of $645.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,017 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,538 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

