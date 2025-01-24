Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

