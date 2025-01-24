Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 634,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 183,204 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 52,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 44,795 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

