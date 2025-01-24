Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 147.20%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KCDMY opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

