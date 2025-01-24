Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

