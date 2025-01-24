Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Down 1.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.79. Approximately 5,245,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 13,431,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 102,447 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 382,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 143,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

