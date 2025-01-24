Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $10.55. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 1,192,878 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $6.70 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

