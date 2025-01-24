Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Financial Survey

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics 15.80% 8.33% 6.15% Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $250.01 million 1.21 $132.33 million $0.71 7.79 Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 20.82 -$60.37 million N/A N/A

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Kyverna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.97, indicating a potential upside of 188.72%. Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential upside of 658.53%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Kyverna Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company develops VY-FXN01, which is in preclinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia; and GBA1 gene replacement to treat parkinson's disease and is in preclinical trial. Further, it provides research program for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Alexion; AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc; and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

