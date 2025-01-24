L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. The trade was a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $219.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

