Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.2 %

LSCC opened at $59.50 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

