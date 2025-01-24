Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lavoro

Lavoro Trading Up 1.3 %

LVRO opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lavoro has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lavoro will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.