Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 21st

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1465 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $16.66 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

