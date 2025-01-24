LBG Media (LON:LBG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LBG Media had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.81%.
LON:LBG opened at GBX 122 ($1.51) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.83. LBG Media has a 1 year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 146 ($1.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 5.33.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LBG Media in a report on Friday, November 22nd.
LBG Media is a multi-brand, multi-channel digital youth publisher and is a leading disrupter in the digital media and social publishing sectors. The Group produces and distributes digital content across a range of mediums including video, editorial, image, audio, and experience (virtual and augmented reality).
