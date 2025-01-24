Leerink Partnrs Lifts Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.05. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

