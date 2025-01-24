LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 116.1% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 138,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 981,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after purchasing an additional 94,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 150,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SLB. Atb Cap Markets lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

