LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $302.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

