LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $210.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.21. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $189.56 and a 1 year high of $224.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

