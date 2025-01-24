LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $92.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.