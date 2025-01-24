LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,034.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 829,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,518 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

