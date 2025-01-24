LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

