LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,294 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of West Bancorporation worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in West Bancorporation by 291.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Bancorporation

In other news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

