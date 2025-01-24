Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Provides Perspectives on “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order

On January 24, 2025, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) released insights regarding the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on January 20, 2025. The Company emphasized its alignment with the policy’s key components and potential impacts on the energy sector.

Li-Cycle, a prominent global lithium-ion battery resource recovery firm, expressed its enthusiastic support for the Executive Order aimed at boosting domestic energy production and fortifying the U.S. energy landscape. The Company’s core mission revolves around establishing ‘urban mining’ for domestic battery resources and enhancing U.S. energy independence.

The Executive Order underlines the significance of leveraging America’s vast energy and natural resources, incentivizing energy exploration and production within the country. By advocating for streamlined permitting processes and reducing regulatory burdens, the Executive Order may foster the growth of domestic battery manufacturing. Li-Cycle anticipates benefiting from potential increases in batteries available for recycling through its safe materials handling and resource recovery processes.

Furthermore, the focus on strengthening the U.S. mineral supply chain aligns with Li-Cycle’s vision of promoting economic self-sufficiency and national security through domestic production. By recycling and recovering critical materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt from spent batteries, Li-Cycle aims to reduce dependence on foreign mineral supplies and enhance America’s energy supply chain security.

Although the Executive Order temporarily paused disbursements related to specific acts passed in 2022, Li-Cycle remains committed to collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) regarding the Company’s closed and binding $475 million DOE Loan Facility. Having invested over $500 million in its current and future American operations, Li-Cycle welcomes the positive implications of the Executive Order on domestic critical mineral production industries.

Investors and interested parties can access Li-Cycle’s detailed analysis of the Executive Order on their website. Li-Cycle, established in 2016, aims to recover critical battery-grade materials, creating a closed-loop battery supply chain for a sustainable energy future. The Company employs innovative, sustainable technologies to recycle various lithium-ion batteries and produce valuable battery-grade materials.

In conclusion, Li-Cycle’s engagement with the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order showcases the Company’s dedication to fostering a sustainable, secure, and efficient supply chain for critical battery resources in the United States.

This concludes the summary of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s recent disclosures and perspectives on the “Unleashing American Energy” Executive Order.

